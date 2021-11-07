‘Disgusting!’ Fox & Friends Seethes Over SNL Mocking Winsome Sears’ Viral Campaign Photo With a Rifle

Fox & Friends was quite displeased as they reacted to Saturday Night Live’s latest Weekend Update where they poked fun at Winsome Sears (R) after her election victory in Virginia.

Sears, the first woman — and first woman of color — to be elected Virginia lieutenant governor, achieved victory alongside Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin (R) during last week’s elections in the Commonwealth. Sears is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and in the aftermath of her election, there’s been a resurgence of public commotion about an old campaign poster in which she posed with a large rifle.

SNL’s Michael Che cracked jokes about the Sears photo, saying she was “attempting suicide-by-cop,” and “this is actually a win for Democrats because nothing will get Republicans to support gun control faster than this picture.” Fox & Friends groaned as they looked at additional negative Sears commentary from NBC, such as Michael Eric Dyson calling her a “Black mouth” speaking for White supremacy.

“She’s their worst nightmare,” Pete Hegseth said. “They can’t tolerate it, so they have to smear.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy went on to pronounce SNL “so bad and so not funny” because Weekend Update also had a segment that made jokes about abortion.

“We were watching during the break, and it was like ugh,” Hegseth said, after which, Campos-Duffy concluded with her verdict that the show was “disgusting.”

