Conservatives slammed post-election analysis from pundits who claimed that the results on Tuesday night in Virginia were the product of “white supremacy.”

On MSNBC, host Joy Reid issued an extreme warning about Glenn Youngkin, who won the race for Virginia governor on Tuesday night: “These Republicans are dangerous. That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff.”

Youngkin, a Republican, won the gubernatorial race in Old Dominion, denying Democratic former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe a second stint in Richmond.

In addition to Youngkin’s win, Winsome Sears became the first woman of color to win the race for lieutenant governor, while Jason Miyares was elected the first Latino attorney general. Both are Republicans.

The criticism from liberals of the results in Virginia is no doubt a response to a central theme of Youngkin’s campaign: education, especially amid a backlash from parents against schools over critical race theory.

Atlantic writer Jemele Hill had a similar takeaway from election night. “It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” she wrote early Wednesday morning.

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

“Racism still works in Virginia,” tweeted former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean.

Racism still works in Virginia. https://t.co/N0ZbYqFUoK — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 3, 2021

Twitter users took shots at Hill, Reid and those who expressed their sentiments.

Dear @JoyAnnReid and @DrIbram, could you explain how the victory of @WinsomeSears is a manifestation of white supremacy? Please use simple words so that I can follow. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 3, 2021

Fellow media members: If your take on #VAGov is white supremacy won out—which is asinine on its face given the election of our first black LG and first Hispanic AG—you need to reassess your involvement and pick a new career. — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) November 3, 2021

White supremacy wins, or something! pic.twitter.com/L7u8LLKlYa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 3, 2021

It turns out that “everything I don’t like is white supremacy” is not a good campaign message. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2021

“When I joined the Marine Corps, I was still a Jamaican. But this country had done so much for me, I was willing, willing, to die for this country.” How long before left dubs her the new face of white supremacy?https://t.co/jY918l0wkv — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) November 3, 2021

Y’all get ready. January 6th and white supremacy are going to drive the media conversation for the next year. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 3, 2021

Can’t wait to hear how this is the new face of White Supremacy https://t.co/cS5UUsCrKt — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) November 3, 2021

“Everything I don’t like is white supremacy!” is an extremely asinine and lazy response to the Democratic Party’s failures. Democrats are the reason Democrats had a bad night last night. Period. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 3, 2021

This is the type of attitude that led the Dems to disaster Tuesday night. https://t.co/w6qLT3LKkr — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 3, 2021

The libs are having a normal one. https://t.co/LWL7GoAQey — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 3, 2021

Let’s double down on calling parents racists. It’s sure to work. https://t.co/V7FU3wMYOY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2021

The elite class hurls insults at those who don’t agree with them. The elite class sows the seeds of its own powerlessness since it continues to eat itself. https://t.co/S64oPXofnM — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 3, 2021

