Conservatives Mock Claim White Supremacy Drove Virginia Election — Which Saw First Black Woman Elected Statewide

By Jackson RichmanNov 3rd, 2021, 12:06 pm
 

Joy Reid on Nov. 2

Conservatives slammed post-election analysis from pundits who claimed that the results on Tuesday night in Virginia were the product of “white supremacy.”

On MSNBC, host Joy Reid issued an extreme warning about Glenn Youngkin, who won the race for Virginia governor on Tuesday night: “These Republicans are dangerous. That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff.”

Youngkin, a Republican, won the gubernatorial race in Old Dominion, denying Democratic former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe a second stint in Richmond.

In addition to Youngkin’s win, Winsome Sears became the first woman of color to win the race for lieutenant governor, while Jason Miyares was elected the first Latino attorney general. Both are Republicans.

The criticism from liberals of the results in Virginia is no doubt a response to a central theme of Youngkin’s campaign: education, especially amid a backlash from parents against schools over critical race theory.

Atlantic writer Jemele Hill had a similar takeaway from election night. “It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy,” she wrote early Wednesday morning.

“Racism still works in Virginia,” tweeted former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean.

Twitter users took shots at Hill, Reid and those who expressed their sentiments.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: