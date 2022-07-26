‘Do You Hear What You’re Saying?’: Kevin Hart Has Field Day With Ex-NFL Player Turned Nudist

Kevin Hart was left nearly speechless when talking with former NFL player Channing Crowder about an event him and his wife attend every year.

Hart joined the guys of The Pivot podcast to talk about his career and the conversation quickly went off the rails.

“Me and my wife go to a nudist colony once a once a year,” revealed retired Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder. “We go to a nudist colony.”

“What’s going on?” asked a confused Hart.

“We go to a place where like, you walk in, everybody just gets naked and runs around,” Crowder continued. “So we go to the nudist colony and you know, we just kind of go around, you gotta shave everything and show out. And especially when you shave your shit, it looks bigger because you gain inches from no hair.”

Hart pressed for answers, saying, “Back up for a second. I just wanna get clarity. Y’all just hanging out or y’all fucking these people like what–”

“No, no, there are swingers there, but you set the precedent when you get there,” Crowder clarified.

“So y’all get down?” Hart asked, still visibly confused.

“We don’t get down, but we just like to be around naked people together,” Crowder laughed.

As Crowder began to laugh along with co-host Fred Taylor about the situation, Hart was still confused.

“You hear what you’re saying out loud?” Hart said.

“You don’t like to be around naked people?” Crowder pushed back.

“Be honest with you I have no desire to be around a bunch of people I don’t know, just sitting there naked,” Hart added.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast.

