World’s Top Women’s Tennis Player Says She ‘Just Wants to Quit’ the Sport After Gutting Loss

Aryna Sabalenka, the world’s top women’s tennis player, floated the idea of quitting the sport altogether following a stunning upset loss in the French Open.

Sabalenka faced 25th-ranked Diana Shnaider on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the tournament. After winning the first set 6-3, Sabalenka led the second 5-3 and was just one game away from winning the match and advancing to the semifinals. Instead, the Belarusian tennis star completely collapsed in the second set and lost 7-5. Then, she stunningly lost the third set 6-0 to cap a miraculous comeback by Shnaider.

Sabalenka lost the final 10 games of the match.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is OUT of Roland Garros after losing 10 STRAIGHT GAMES to No. 25 Diana Shnaider 🤯🚨 Another upset in Paris‼️ pic.twitter.com/TRKBHcd7sP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2026

After the match, a dejected Sabalenka spoke to the media when she revealed the loss was so demoralizing she wanted to give up the sport.

“No thoughts, no emotions,” she said when how she was feeling after the match. “Just wanna quit tennis right now, but we’ll see. We’ll see in a few days. Hopefully I’ll get back on track mentally.”

"No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now…" Aryna Sabalenka after her loss to No. 25 Diana Shnaider 💔 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/C87w8mf6XM — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) June 3, 2026

For Sabalenka, it was second straight year in which she struggled in the French Open. In last year’s tournament, she lost to American star Coco Gauff in the final. Like the 2026 tournament, she won the first set before collapsing in the second and third.

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