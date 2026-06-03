White House Correspondent Asks Trump an Odd Question About His Upcoming Birthday

A White House correspondent asked President Donald Trump an unusual question Wednesday involving cake and his wishes for his 80th birthday.

Trump will turn 80 on June 14. To mark the occasion — and to kick off nationwide celebrations for the U.S.’s 250th anniversary — Trump will be at the White House for UFC Freedom 250. Construction has already begun to create an outdoor venue to host the fight night.

On Wednesday afternoon, the president took questions from the press in the Oval Office. During this Q&A, Sarah Roderick-Fitch — correspondent for a conservative outlet called Center Square — had an unorthodox two-part question for the president.

“Mr. President, two questions,” she began. “One on Iran and one on your birthday — which you will like. The first one is, are you concerned at all that the IRGC could sabotage any potential deal? And then the second one is, you have a birthday coming up. I won’t say which number, but a big birthday. So …what are your wishes that you would like to see accomplished over the next year?”

Trump responded with a long-winded rant about the current situation in Iran before getting around to the second question.

“As far as birthday, as far as wishes,” Trump said, “I wanted to– you know, we have a phrase. I think it’s– it goes down, I would think, in the history of our country, maybe the history of the world, is the greatest slogan or phrase ever. ‘Make America Great Again.’ That’s all I want. I wanna make America great again.”

Watch above via Fox News

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