Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to do more to investigate the events that lead up to the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Speaking at a hearing of the House select committee investigating the riot Luria expressed frustration at the inactions of the Department of Justice.

Garland, who was not at the hearing, has come under fire from some Democrats for allegedly not investigating whether or not high-ranking members of Donald Trump’s administration had a role in the events of that day. It is unclear what if any probes of this nature are happening.

The committee met to hold a contempt vote former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, who are refusing to comply with subpoenas the committee issued. The panel voted unanimously to recommend the House hold the men in contempt.

“Congress has a constitutional duty to investigate, and we have a duty to the American people to investigate the violent attack on our capital that attempted to prevent the peaceful transition of power,” Luria said. “Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro have a duty to respond to the subpoenas of this committee. However, they’ve decided, apparently, that they are above the law.”

Luria asked the absent Navarro and Scavino, “Who are you covering for? We’ve been through this process before. What, Mr. Meadows, are you covering up? And who are you covering for? When given the opportunity to tell the truth about the attack on January 6th, both Mr. Scavino and Mr. Navarro continue to put loyalty to Donald Trump before the Constitution and the American people.

She concluded, “The Department of Justice must act swiftly. I will echo what my colleagues have already said, but more bluntly. Attorney General Garland, do your job so that we can do ours.”

