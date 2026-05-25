Thomas Massie Vows to Release More High-Profile Names Linked to Epstein Before Leaving Office

Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) threatened to release more high-profile individuals named in the “over-redacted” Jeffrey Epstein files in the months before his congressional term ends.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, the Kentucky Republican accused Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of withholding key evidence connected to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and claimed federal authorities were concealing the scale of the network.

“You have named names in the Epstein files in the past. Can we expect you to name more names in the coming weeks and months?” anchor Kristen Welker asked.

“Yes,” Massie replied.

He continued: “Todd Blanche is violating the law. There’s still millions of files they haven’t released. We know from talking to the victims’ lawyers that their own 302 forms haven’t been released. We know that files have been over-redacted. I have released at least three names of billionaires who are implicated in this.”

Those names were investor Leon Black, former banking CEO Jes Staley, and businessman Leslie Wexner.

Massie, who was instrumental to the files’ release and lost his House primary last week to a Trump-endorsed rival, said he did not “think it’s possible to get to convictions” under the current Justice Department leadership.

“I don’t think it’s possible to get to convictions with Todd Blanche at the top and with the FBI director, Kash Patel, at the top, because they have effectively both perjured themselves by saying there’s nobody else in the files,” he said.

The congressman then drew First Lady Melania Trump into the controversy, claiming: “Even Melania doesn’t believe that. The first lady knows that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t act alone.”

Massie vowed to continue pushing for disclosures under the Epstein Files Transparency Act regardless of whether he is in Congress.

“So, if we can’t get this attorney general and this FBI director to do the right thing, the next ones who take those seats are obligated by law to release the files that these individuals are not releasing now,” he said.

Watch above via NBC.

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