Don Lemon Defends Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview Based on ‘Fox Ecosystem’ and ‘Where They Are’ With Truth

CNN’s Don Lemon sided with President Joe Biden’s decision to buck tradition and decline an interview with Fox News ahead of the Super Bowl.

The skipped interview came up as Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins spoke to Semafor editor-in-chief Ben Smith on Monday, and they asked if this was a missed opportunity on Biden’s part. Smith called it a “tactical” decision as he referred to the drama from Fox News and the White House contradicting each other on how the interview wound up falling through.

“I think it’s mostly about the timing,” Smith said. “If you had an interview with Joe Biden…you would say, ‘Are you running for re-election? What is going on with the balloons?’ I think he wants to answer both of those questions at the time and place of his choosing, and it wasn’t yesterday.”

Since Smith made the point it’s about what Biden doesn’t want to talk about, Lemon hopped in to call out “the Fox ecosystem, where they are, especially on truth and facts.”

“I definitely think that played into it,” Lemon said. “Should he have done it? That’s up to them.”

Lemon followed up shortly after by mentioning how Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch was seen sitting with Twitter CEO Elon Musk at the Super Bowl.

“That gets people wondering,” Lemon said. “And for some, it is confirmation that ‘See? That’s why he shouldn’t have done the interview with Fox. They’re all in collusion, out to get Joe Biden and liberals and the administration.'”

Collins and Smith found the pairing “predictable,” though Lemon maintained, “I was kinda surprised they actually, like, wow! They actually did it because it’s a little frightening, I must say.”

