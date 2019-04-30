CNN’s Don Lemon reacted to new reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller complained about the attorney general’s summary of his report, decrying the head of the justice department as a “political hack.”

Lemon’s comments came during a discussion with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, after the latter noted the revelation “shows that this AG has been an agent for the president more than the American people.”

“Or a political hack, if you just want to be that blunt about it,” Lemon replied. “A kinder word would be a mercenary for the president. That sounded more to me like a guidance counselor, or maybe a psychologist. Or maybe an excuse that your parents would make for you.”

Cuomo noted the difficulty to proving obstruction of justice, but pointed out it’s not the attorney general’s job to defend the president.

“You don’t have to be a lawyer to see when someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes,” Lemon said. “You don’t have to be a lawyer to understand how William Barr got this job, how he auditioned for it, how he conducted himself during the hearings, and how he conducted himself at the press initial press conference with the letter and the second press conference.”

“He tried to shape the narrative,” Lemon added.

“Everything that we have been reporting about this letter and the A.G. trying to shape the narrative has turned out to be true,” the anchor said. “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.”

Watch above, via CNN.

