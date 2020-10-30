Don Lemon Says He Had To Get Rid of Trump-Supporting Friends: ‘They’re Too Far Gone’

CNN anchor Don Lemon revealed that he “had to get rid of a lot” of Republican friends of his who supported President Donald Trump because of their opinions on the coronavirus, calling them “too far gone” and similar to “addicts.”

During a discussion on Thursday about the coronavirus pandemic with CNN colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon said, “I have many people who I love in my life, and yeah I come from a red state. I’ve lived in several red states. There are a lot of friends who I had to really get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue.”

“Every single talking point that they hear on state TV, and that they hear from this president, they repeat it and they are blinded by it,” he claimed, adding, “I had to get rid of them because they are too far gone.”

“I try and I try and I try. They’ll say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information and they still repeat those talking points, and all the while the state was a hot spot,” Lemon declared. “I just had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you just have to let them go.”

The CNN anchor went on to compare them to drug addicts, remarking, “I think that they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right, and they have to want to get help. They have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, and they have to want to be responsible, not only for other people’s lives, but for their lives.”

“It’s so sad, and I don’t know if after this I will ever be able to go back and be friends with those people, because at a certain point you just say they’re too far gone and I got to let them go,” he concluded. “If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality then I will welcome them with open arms, but I can’t do it anymore.”

Watch above via CNN.

