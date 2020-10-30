Fox’s Chris Wallace Throws Cold Water on the Prospect of Democrats Taking the Senate: ‘You Would Need a Blue Wave’

If you think the Senate is in the bag for the Democrats, Chris Wallace is here to say: Not so fast.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, the Fox News Sunday anchor pointed to four races he considers “really close” — Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Arizona — and said that Democrats would need to run the table in order to take control of the chamber.

“All of those are really close races,” Wallace said. “You would need a blue wave. You would need all of the races that are too close to call right now going Democratic for them to take control of the senate. That could happen. It has happened in some presidential elections. But it’s certainly no sure thing.”

Wallace hedged somewhat in his follow-up comments — saying that recent analysis from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who considers the race to be a coin flip, was mostly on the mark.

“I think 50/50 is a pretty honest description of the odds at this point,” Wallace said. “Which means there’s as good a chance that the Democrats are going to take control of the senate as that the Republicans will maintain control.”

Still, 50/50 is a far more rosy assessment of the race for Republicans than the one currently offered by many forecasters. Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight gives the Democrats a 76 percent chance to gain control of the Senate. It also has the Democratic candidate as the favorite in all of the toss-up races cited by Wallace — ranging from Theresa Greenfield as a 54 percent favorite in Iowa against incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst (R), to Mark Kelly as a prohibitive 80 percent favorite to defeat Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona.

Watch above, via Fox News.

