Frequent MSNBC guest Donny Deutsch mocked Donald Trump’s post-White House prospects after the president incited a MAGA mob to march on the Capitol, saying he has now been “fully castrated” and “has no business future at all.”

Speaking with Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace, Deutsch alluded to recent reports detailing all the former business partners and associates — including his biggest financial benefactor, Deutsche Bank — that have now severed ties with him.

“He’s so financially strained,” Wallace pointed out to Deutsch. “I mean, the Times reporting that came out in the final weeks of the election made it clear he was vulnerable to, you know, doing terrible things of counterespionage and counterintelligence concern because was so leveraged but this idea… people are going to be ashamed of their association with him seems like the piece that will hurt him the most.”

“His brand is destroyed forever,” Deutsch said of Trump. “You cannot do business without amy type of partners, whether it’s TV business and you have platforms, whether it’s real estate business and you loan money, it’s no different than [Osama] bin Laden, you’re not going to do business with bin Laden. When you think about the logo of Trump’s business at this point, it’s those people storming the Capitol. When you think about the spokesperson from that brand, it’s the people in the horns, the people in the painted face and those villainous critters that we saw there. Donald Trump’s business is over.”

“The powers that be, he is fully castrated at this point. He has destroyed his business for himself and his family,” Deutsch added, heating up his rant. “Trumpism is no longer just a far right, even leaning-towards-authoritative, law-and order, whatever nonsense words you associate with him. It is about insurrection against our country. There is no branded product, there is no company, there is no corporation, there is no business in any way shape or form that can be associated.”

“If you are a Donald Trump hater, it is going to be fun to watch,” Deutsch concluded. “He has no business future at all. It is over. and that is even before the feds get a hold of him. It is going to be enjoyable to watch this loathsome lizard of a human being go down the drain.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

