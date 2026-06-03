Trump Brands Graham Platner a ‘Major Sleazebag’ — Bus Argues James Talarico Is Even Worse

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President Donald Trump shared his take on two new Democratic stars — Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and Texas Senate candidate James Talarico — during a new podcast interview released on Wednesday. And not-so-surprisingly, he thinks both stink.

The pair of Senate hopefuls came up during Trump’s interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who said the Democrats have a “huge problem” on their hands with the scandal-plagued Platner.

“He’s a major sleazebag,” Trump said about Platner. “I mean, you can’t imagine [he wins], yet he’s up in the polls against [Republican incumbent] Susan Collins. But she’s always down in the polls and she survives.”

That answer comes after Platner’s campaign admitted he sexted a number of women who were not his wife last weekend. Those reports followed the news Platner infamously had a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol on his chest, which he has since covered up.

Devine then brought up Talarico.

“I actually think Talarico is worse, you wanna know [between] the two of ’em,” Trump said.

He then compared Talarico to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), whom the 37-year-old Talarico defeated in the state’s Democratic primary in March. Trump said Crockett was “grossly incompetent” and “low IQ,” but that she was still a better option for the Lone Star State than Talarico.

“Oh, he’s horrible. Talarico’s horrible. With the six genders, with the mask a couple of months ago. Why you wearing a mask? Vegan in Texas doesn’t work, he’s heavy vegan,” Trump said. “Now he’s going, ‘Let’s have a barbecue!'”

Talarico has denied the charge he is a vegan, and the Democratic Party’s X account posted a pic of him eating a giant piece of meat last week.

As for the other claims Trump made, RNC Chair Joe Gruters ripped Talarico — whom he branded “Talafreako” — on several of those points in an interview with Newsmax last week. Gruters called him a “creep” who did not have values in common with the average Texan.

“He thinks God is non-binary, he wants to mutilate children. He wants to put boys in girls locker rooms,” Gruters said. “People are done with that.”

Talarico has supported children getting sex change operations, and has also said a law that bars trans boys from playing against girls in youth sports was “tarnishing” his state’s reputation.

While Trump thinks Talarico has no shot in Texas, former George W. Bush political strategist Mark McKinnon told MS NOW he likes his odds — in large part because Talarico can “out-Bible” the GOP.

Watch above via Pod Force One on YouTube.

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