White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx objected to the questioning she received from CNN on Sunday regarding President Donald Trump’s recent comments about injecting disinfectants.

Trump sparked a new level of furor last week when he suggested at a White House press briefing that the coronavirus could be stopped by injecting disinfectants or UV light into the body. The president claimed that he was being sarcastic with those remarks, though numerous political observers aren’t buying that explanation for the dangerous idea.

CNN’s Jake Tapper brought this up during a wide-ranging interview with Birx for State of the Union, and she argued that “that was a dialogue he was having between the DHS scientists and himself for information that he had received and he was discussing.”

“We have made it clear, and when he turned to me, I made it clear and he understood that it was not as a treatment. And I think that kind of dialogue will happen,” said Birx. “I think what got lost in there, which is very unfortunate in what happened next, is that study was critically important for the American people.”

As Birx tried to move on to the study’s findings, Tapper remained on topic and noted “that’s not what the president was musing about” when he made his comments.

“He was talking about ways to take that science and somehow turn it into injecting UV light or disinfectants into the human body which as you know, especially with disinfectants, can be lethal. And the CDC had to issue a statement, Lysol had to issue a statement. I understand that you’re taking a generous approach to this when it comes to President Trump musing aloud, but this is potentially dangerous. Poison control centers got calls from people and they had to issue statements saying do not internally use disinfectants.”

Tapper eventually asked Birx “as a doctor, doesn’t it bother you that you have to even spend any time discussing this?”

“Well, I think it bothers me that this is still in the news cycle,” said Birx, “because I think we’re missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing as an American people, to continue to protect one another, and we should be having that dialogue…”

