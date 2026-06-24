MS NOW’s Katy Tur complimented House Speaker Mike Johnson’s talent for “making everything seem normal” after watching the Republican leader answer questions on President Donald Trump’s last-minute cancellation of the signing of a bipartisan housing bill.

On MS NOW’s The Moment on Wednesday, Tur played footage of reporter Mychael Schnell catching up with Johnson and asking about Trump’s surprise cancellation of a housing bill signing ceremony.

Trump was set to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act at a Wednesday ceremony, but he announced through Truth Social that he was cancelling, demanding that Congress instead focus on the Save Act, voter ID legislation that puts new restrictions and requirements on voting.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

“Mr. Speaker, why does the President keep blindsiding Republicans on a number of legislative issues, including this morning’s signing?” Schnell asked Johnson.

Johnson denied there was any blindside. The Save Act previously passed the House, but it has stalled in the Senate, where Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has said he does not have enough votes to get it passed.

“I wouldn’t call it a blindside. He’s been saying consistently for months that the Save America Act is not a priority. I talked to them about it this morning, about an hour before he made that announcement,” Johnson said.

“But he’s not making life easier, you guys,” Scnhell told Johnson. “You guys were going to have a big signing.”

“I run a different branch of government. We’re doing our job,” Johnson said as he walked away.

A smiling Tur offered some kudos for Johnson’s spinning skills.

“He is very good at making things seem normal and totally fine,” she said.

Her guest Michael Steele wasn’t ready to go that far.

“Yeah…I guess so. If you want to call it that,” he said.

The housing bill was a bipartisan effort spearheaded by Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and it is aimed at increasing housing supply, lowering costs, cutting red tape, and restricting corporations from buying family homes.

According to the president, the legislation is nowhere near as important as the Save Act.

“The Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” Trump wrote.

Warren fired back by accusing Trump of not caring about rising costs for Americans and calling him desperate about the upcoming midterms.

“Donald Trump seems to think that the way he and the Republicans will win elections is to keep American citizens from voting. At least keep certain American citizens from voting. That’s his entire plan. And you know why he’s doing that? Because he’s losing and he knows he’s losing,” the senator told MS NOW.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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