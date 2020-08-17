Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the key members of the White House coronavirus task force, said in a new interview Monday that the U.S. lockdown should have looked like Italy’s.

“I wish that when we went into lockdown, we looked like Italy,” she said. “But when Italy locked down, I mean, people weren’t allowed out of their houses, and they couldn’t come out but once every two weeks to buy groceries for one hour, and they had to have a certificate that said they were allowed.”

Birx went on to say, “Americans don’t react well to that kind of prohibition.”

