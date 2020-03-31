Over the last couple of weeks, polls have shown Dr. Anthony Fauci has become one of the most trusted leaders in America. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has become a key consultant on President Donald Trump decision-making amid the coronavirus outbreak, while also being most recognizable for showing face during the White House’s daily press briefings.

Some have joked that Fauci is America’s savior. He’s been a meme several times over. But he’s also now a target of resistance against Trump and has faced more criticism than ever.

With the newfound popularity comes publicity. Fauci has jumped all over the airwaves — speaking with a variety of different networks, talk shows, and even social media influencers.

Here are some of his most notable, interesting, and informative interviews so far.

Stephen Curry On Instagram Live

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry is most known for doing shooting 3-pointers and getting interviewed after games. But on March 26, Curry flipped roles and interviewed Fauci on Instagram Live.

The Golden State Warrior said he wanted to do the almost 40-minute long video conversation to”hopefully reach a different demographic.” The two talked mostly about precautionary measures regarding COVID-19, but Curry sprinkled in his thoughts about the NBA’s response to the virus [The NBA was the first league to cancel its season after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus minutes before a game].

“It’s not convenient for you to not play basketball right now,” Fauci told Curry. “I know.”

Curry also said he had flu-like symptoms two days prior to the league’s suspension on March 9.

Sciencemag.org

In Fauci’s most candid interview to date, Jon Cohen did not back down from asking the 79-year-old tough questions. His most talked about quote from the Q&A published on March 22 came when Cohen asked Fauci about Trump’s ideas on a travel ban to China. Cohen ended his question by saying, “It just doesn’t comport with the facts.”

“I know, but what do you want me to do?” Fauci shot back. “I mean, seriously Jon, let’s get real, what do you want me to do?”

Fauci also said he will never call COVID-19 the “China virus” or “Wuhan virus” and outlined his relationship with Trump.

“To [Trump’s] credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens,” Fauci said. “He goes his own way. He has his own style. But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.”

Fauci ended in the interview abruptly, saying he got two messages during the Q&A — one from a governor, another from the White House — and needed to answer them.

Pardon My Take

The description of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast is “the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word.” So it may come as a shock that Vice President Mike Pence‘s task force reached out PFT Commenter, a host of the show, to interview Fauci.

“When I got the email, I was thinking to myself that things must have the potential to get really bad if it has reached the point where [Fauci’s] office is trying to get him on ‘Pardon My Take’ to connect with the younger listeners out there,” Eric Sollenberger [PFT Commenter] told The New York Post. “I was thinking this could be scary and this is absolutely something that should be taken very seriously.”

The mostly serious interview featured some jokes from the Barstool hosts. At one point, host Big Cat said, “speak to us like we’re an 8-year-old.”

“We need the young people to help us to protect the vulnerable because, when an individual who is young gets infected, and either has no symptoms at all, or even mild symptoms, that individual will continue the virus spreading in the community,” Fauci said. “…Even if you are doing very well, you have to be a very important part of our national effort to contain the outbreak.”

Desus & Mero

Like Pardon My Take, Showtime’s Desus & Mero joked about Fauci coming on their showing, calling him, “Our Most Scientifically Illustrious Guest.” Fauci joined the two on the night of March 30 for their 11 p.m. show.

Fauci’s seriousness paired nicely with the jokes of hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, making for a great mix of information and laughs. Throughout, Fauci tried to avoid talking about the politics of the virus. When asked who is the coolest of the six presidents Fauci has worked under, he responded, “There’s not a chance in the world I’m gonna answer that one.”

His most interesting soundbite came when one of the hosts asked the simple question: “How hard are you working now?”

“I’m getting less sleep than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Fauci said. “I’ve averaging four hours a sleep a night which is bad because you can’t function optimally. It’s kind of like drinking out of a fire hose.”

