WATCH: Coronavirus Chief Dr. Anthony Fauci Faces Grilling From… NBA Superstar Steph Curry?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s done countless interviews this week as concerns around the coronavirus outbreak have heightened, took to Instagram for a live Q&A session with NBA superstar Stephen Curry Thursday afternoon. Curry said he wanted to do the almost 40-minute long Instagram live to”hopefully reach a different demographic.”

The interview comes as over 10 NBA players have tested positive from COVID-19, including Curry’s former teammate Kevin Durant. The NBA was the first professional league in the United States to suspend its season after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with the virus minutes before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11.

Curry, who’s been sidelined for almost the entire 2019-20 NBA season with injuries, told Fauci he was experiencing flu-like symptoms two days prior to the league’s suspension on March 9. In response, Fauci recalled how different testing was only two weeks ago, as the private sector has helped increase the amount of Americans who need to be tested. “Several weeks ago we weren’t at a place we wanted to be,” Fauci said.

The two detailed simple protocols, like the differences between tests, when large gatherings will resume, and when someone should go to the hospital if they’re sick. They also spoke on how NBA players got tests faster than most leagues.

“It’s not convenient for you to not play basketball right now,” Fauci told Curry. “I know.”

Echoing his comments to other major outlets, Fauci told people to continue their practice of social distancing and listen to the state and city guidelines given by government officials.

‘In the spirit of America,” Curry said. “We’re not overreacting.”

Watch above, via @StephenCurry30 on Instagram.

