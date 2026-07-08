Joe Scarborough Baffled How ‘Every Republican’ Each Had a ’20-Minute’ Call With Mitch McConnell

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough appeared baffled by the idea that “every Republican on Capitol Hill” had suddenly landed a “20-minute” call with Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to confirm he was recovering after being hospitalized as concern grows over the elderly lawmaker’s health and claims he was “brain dead.”

Though Scarborough expressed some skepticism, he said he believed the calls had taken place. He did, however, question the closed-rank statements from senior Republican figures and pundits who said that they’d spoken with the senator.

With scant details from McConnell’s spokespeople, apart from a thin statement issued June 22, unconfirmed claims by MAGA activist Laura Loomer that the senator was “officially brain dead” went viral.

Soon after, conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings claimed on Tuesday to have held a call with hospitalized McConnell, during which the pair discussed a range of topics from history to foreign policy.

I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a… — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026

Later in the day, it was reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso also talked with McConnell, likewise for close to 20 minutes.

Covering the statements on Wednesday’s show, Scarborough said he was “glad to hear” McConnell is doing “much better” before continuing:

I will say I’m very glad to hear from John Thune and John Barrasso, because I know them and trust them, but I will say, you know, when you serve in Congress, you know, you get into the office in the morning and they give you this card and your entire days, at least mine and most members that I know, were split in 15-minute increments. Like 8am, 8.15, 8.30… Mitch McConnell’s yesterday was split in 20 minute increments because it seems every Republican on Capitol Hill or any right-wing person on television seemed to have talked to Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire noted that many Republicans had “very similar readouts” of the conversations they had with the senator, noting that this had served “speculation” about his condition.

Scarborough replied, noting that Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) joking claim to have also held a 20-minute call was “a bit of a play off all the other people” who made the claims.

“But again, if John Thune and John Barrasso say they talked to him for 20 minutes or whatever, I believe they did,” the host said. “But I’m telling you, if I’m struggling in the hospital, I’m not talking to people for 20 minutes – ‘Yeah, I’m fine and move on’ – so, I’m glad to hear from John Thune that he’s doing better.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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