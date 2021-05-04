Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN Tuesday and expressed cautious optimism about where the country stands in relation to the end of the pandemic, whenever that might officially be. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told Wolf Blitzer he believes the country can reach President Joe Biden’s goal of administering 100 million vaccines in the next 60 days. Fauci told Blitzer the nation is in “the bottom of the sixth” on the pandemic timeline.

Fauci said that if next week the Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, the first vaccinations of that age group would occur “essentially almost immediately.” He explained in this case, an “age de-escalation” is underway, whereby increasingly younger groups are gradually given the vaccine to ensure the vaccine is safe for younger individuals.

That’s the ultimate goal. You want to do what’s called an age de-escalation. We now have it from 12 to 15. We showed it was safe and effective. Then you work your way downward from 12 to nine years old, nine to six years old, six to two years old, and then six months to two years old. So we would hope by the time we get to the end of calendar year 2021 and the beginning of the first quarter of 2022 we’ll be able to vaccinate children of any age.

Blitzer asked the nation’s top infectious disease epidemic expert what inning the country is in. Fauci initially said “late innings,” but he was furthered pressed by Blitzer and replied, “How about the bottom of the sixth?”

A standard Major League Baseball game is of course nine innings long, which would mean we’re about two-thirds of the way through the pandemic if Fauci is correct. Unfortunately, there is no indication he was using MLB’s newly adopted seven-inning format for doubleheaders as a benchmark.

You can watch above, via CNN.

