Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) fell all over himself praising President Donald Trump’s handling of the war with Iran, claiming the still unfinished agreement to continue the ceasefire would “go down in the history books as one of the great peace deals he’s done.”

Moore spoke with Fox Business host Cheryl Casone on Monday to discuss the ongoing Iran war as the president requested changes to the proposed memorandum of understanding between the two countries – a deal that would extend the ongoing ceasefire while laying the groundwork for ongoing talks.

Casone asked the congressman for his reaction to the latest developments in the months-long conflict, noting Monday’s uptick in oil prices.

In response, Moore jumped to heap praise on the president, touting the “great deal” that Trump is working on.

“Look, the president has gotten us to a point in which the secretary just outlined that no one has gotten to in the last 47 years,” said Moore, citing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Sunday claim that the yet-to-be-completed Iranian peace deal was the first of its kind.

Moore continued:

We have the Iranians actually agreeing to not acquiring a nuclear weapon, or nuclear material, or the ability to be able to put together a nuclear weapon in the future. This is huge. No one has been at this point. So I think, look, I understand everybody’s antsy in all of this, we’re all nervous, we want things to go quickly and fast. But if we want a quick deal, you can get a quick deal, but we want a great deal, and that’s what the president is currently working on. He’s putting together a great deal, and this is a two-step process. Step one is opening up the straits. We’ll remove the naval blockade if the straits are open. Then you’re going to move to step two in this process, where, look, if there’s no dust, there’s no dollars. The dollars can start to flow if the nuclear dust starts to get removed, and the administration, smartly, President Trump is going to have his hand on that dial to be able to turn that up or turn that down in terms of those dollars, based on the amount of nuclear dust that we’re able to get back from them. So, of course, it’s another master stroke by the president who has ended multiple conflicts in his term here as president, and I think this is going to be another one that’s going to go down in the history books as one of the great peace deals that he’s done.

Notably, Iran did commit to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons in the deal signed under former President Barack Obama, though only within a limited timeframe. Trump pulled out of the deal during his first term.

The U.S. and Iran continued to trade strikes over the weekend as the president requested changes to the proposed memorandum of understanding between the two countries – a deal that would extend the ongoing ceasefire, while laying the groundwork for ongoing talks.

Trump claimed on Monday morning that “Iran really wants to make a deal,” telling “Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans” who were impatient with the ongoing conflict that all would be worked out.

“Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end,” the president wrote.

Watch above via Fox Business.

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