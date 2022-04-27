Jesse Watters Plays Clip of Two ‘Drunk’ Girls Saying They’d Choose $100 Over a Bitcoin: ‘Seems Like a Scam’

Fox News host Jesse Watters found two “drunk” girls who claimed they would accept $100 cash over a single Bitcoin, if offered the option.

On his Water Cooler Time segment with Kat Timpf, Watters asked the Fox News contributor a series of questions.

He asked Timpf if she and her husband partake in blood-drinking, as Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed they do.

The network contributor was against the idea, but cautioned she did not want to “kink shame” the Hollywood couple.

Watters then asked Timpf her preference between $100 cash or a single Bitcoin.

“Would you rather have a Bitcoin, or a crisp $100 bill?” he asked her. He then cut to a clip of a man on the street asking two young women who were described as “drunk” by the network if they would rather have cash or crypto.

The results were surprising, considering Bitcoin is currently trading at around $40,000.

“What would you rather take, $100 cash or a Bitcoin?” the man asked.

One woman stated, “I gotta say, $100 cash,” as the other concurred she would take the cash “every single time.”

After the man informed the women the price of Bitcoin, neither was swayed.

“Bitcoin is a little fake to me, not gonna lie,” one said. The other opined, “I, first of all, don’t even what Bitcoin is. Second of all, it seems like a scam.”

The man again pointed out one Bitcoin is worth tens of thousands of dollars, to which one of the women responded, “I don’t give a [bleep].”

Timpf responded to the segment by calling herself a “genius,” as she noted she would have chosen the cryptocurrency.

“Even I know you’d take the Bitcoin, and I don’t even know what Bitcoin is,” Watters joked.

“You don’t even have to know,” Timpf responded. “By osmosis you know it’s worth a lot. Know you, apparently not a lot of osmosis going on over there.”

