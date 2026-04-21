Karoline Leavitt Says She’s ‘Not Sure’ Why Media Doesn’t Believe Trump When He Says He’s Going to Do Something

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday evening that she was “not sure” why the media does not believe President Donald Trump when “he says he will do something.”

Leavitt was on Monday’s episode of Hannity to discuss the latest developments with the Iran war, and the discussion quickly turned to media coverage of the president.

Hannity said that he liked to tell people that if they “really want to know what Donald Trump is thinking, either to listen to [Leavitt], or to read Truth Social,” Trump’s social media platform, “because he spells it out in great specificity and detail.”

“The legacy media mob, radical left, isolationists — they all have one thing in common, they want the president to fail,” Hannity continued. “We know that. They don’t seem to want to listen to exactly — he’s telling you what he’s gonna do, and up ’til now, he’s done it. So, I mean, it’s got to be frustrating from your point of view.”

Leavitt agreed that it was “incredibly frustrating,” adding that “if the American people want the truth, they definitely should not pick up The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal or watch CNN, especially these days in the midst of this incredibly successful military operation against Iran.”

She continued, accusing the “legacy American media outlets” of “rooting for the Iranian regime over the American people and our great United States military, because they are so rooted in their opposition to President Trump, rather than seeking and reporting on the facts.”

Leavitt continued for several uninterrupted minutes extolling Trump’s “brilliant negotiating tactics” and “courage,” calling the operation a “success.”

“President Trump has proven before, he does not bluff — when he makes a promise, he follows through on it,” she declared. “And I’m not sure why after ten years of covering this president, the American media still cannot understand, when President Trump says he’s gonna do something, he’s going to do it.”

Hannity agreed, saying the media should have had “an open enough mind to learn about this person,” meaning Trump, “but they create this false caricature in their minds.”

Others, including CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, have had a notably different take on Trump’s reliability, assessing him as uttering “numerous falsehoods” and “long-debunked lies” about the Iran War and many other topics.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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