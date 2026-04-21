‘Kind of Tired of You Being Called Pastor’: Tim Miller GOES OFF on Pete Hegseth’s Pastor in Piers Morgan Throwdown

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller torched controversial Pastor Doug Wilson, a self-described Christian nationalist, as someone who preached “hate” and taught “fake Christianity” while refusing to call his co-panelist by a religious title.

Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, the chosen denomination of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday night alongside Miller and New York Times writer Wajahat Ali to discuss President Donald Trump’s feuding with Pope Leo XIV and Iran.

As the panel debated U.S. involvement in joint strikes against the Iranian regime alongside Israel, Miller casually dismissed Wilson as a “quote-unquote pastor.”

However, after answering a question from host Piers Morgan about images of an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldier smashing a Jesus statue with a hammer in Lebanon, Wilson replied to Miller, saying: “I’ve been a quote-unquote pastor for just shy of 50 years. And so I’d like to know how much longer I have to go before I become a real pastor.”

“Well, you have to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ, probably,” The Bulwark pundit fired back, “if you want to be a real pastor.”

As Morgan attempted to cut in, Miller doubled down: “I mean, you can call yourself how you want, Doug – I’m just going to call you Doug – I’m kind of tired of you being called pastor, but you know –”

“I think we can afford him –” Morgan attempted to inject some cordiality.

Miller, however, hammered on: “You’re out there. You hate everybody. You attack black people, gay people, immigrants, like all you do is spread hate. Your book that you’ve got behind there is, you know, talking about how much you love bad words!”

“Look, if you want to teach like this kind of fake Christianity, that’s fine,” he continued.

“Have you read it?” Wilson replied.

“No, I’ve not read your book, very happy to have not read your book,” Miller said. “But if you want to do this kind of vice signaling Christianity where ‘we’re going to do Christian vices’ –”

Wilson cut in: “You should probably stop commenting on what it’s about.”

“I’ve seen enough of your material on social media that it doesn’t really require any more. I mean, it’s not like there’s a ton of deep thought that’s going behind it that requires further study,” Miller said.

Quipping about the earlier debate on the show, about Trump’s attacks on the pope, Wilson joked: “As the show started out, I thought we were supposed to refrain from attacking religious leaders.”

The line prompted protests from both Miller and Ali.

“You were attacking the pope!” Miller protested.

Ali, however, jumped in to follow with a torrent of accusations: “Pastor, I have no problem attacking wolves in sheep’s clothing. I have no problem attacking a man who wrote that American slavery was mutually harmonious between the slave master and the slave – that’s you – I have no problem attacking a man who proudly says he wants to do away with the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. I have no problem attacking a man like yourself who sits here incoherently supporting an incoherent, unwinnable, illegal war in Iran. I have no problem attacking you, a man who is the religious leader of Pete Hegseth, a man who’s a cosplay crusader who’s leading some type of crusade – probably you put him on – as a secretary of defense getting Americans and innocent civilians killed.”

“I wish you would be a better Christian. I wish you would open up the Bible. I wish you would meet the Jesus that I met when I went to an all-boys Jesuit Catholic high school. The Jesus that took care of the sick, that took care of the poor, that welcomed the immigrant, that welcomed the marginalized, that helped them. But instead, you’ve used Jesus as a mascot for, I don’t know, your white Christian supremacy, your cruelty, your misogyny,” he continued.

He added: “And I’m so glad that people are finally waking up to your cruelty and to the idiocy of your star disciple, Pete Hegseth, who keeps messing up and literally does not read the Bible and quotes Pulp Fiction. Just sit with them. Maybe both of you can read the Constitution, read the Bible, and just take a break, pastor. Just take a break!”

Watch above via YouTube.

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