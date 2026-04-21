Trump Blurts Stunning Claim About Vietnam War — Which He Avoided Serving In

President Donald Trump blurted out a stunning claim about the Vietnam War in a CNBC interview — which was made all the more stunning by the fact that he avoided service in that war and called avoiding an STD his own personal Vietnam.

Trump famously avoided the Vietnam draft through a series of deferments that included a medical claim of “bone spurs” that has been discredited by the family of the doctor who made the diagnosis.

Decades later, Trump made repeated references to the avoidance of STDs as his own “personal Vietnam,” telling Howard Stern in one interview that “It’s like Vietnam, sort of. It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier.”

But in a lengthy interview on Monday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box, Trump brought into bold relief the consequences of his sacrifice in sitting out the war when he told the show’s co-hosts that “I would’ve won Vietnam very quickly.”

In the same rant, Trump also said he had expected, going in, for the stock market to crash by twenty percent and that the Iran War is already won:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Where it’s, you know, look at that S&P, the numbers are what they were when we started this whole thing. I thought they’d be down 20% or down a very substantial amount. Even when it was down more a couple of weeks ago, I was surprised. I thought it would be down much more and I thought the oil would be much higher. And I’m very happy to say that it wasn’t. And when it’s over, and it will end… When it’s over you know they wanted to be over immediately and I just looked at a little chart. World War I, four years and three months. World War II, six years, Korean War three years, Vietnam, 19 years, Iraq eight years. I’m five months, OK? Five months. I would have won Vietnam very quickly, I would’ve, if I were president. I would’ve won Iraq in the same amount of time that we want, because essentially… We’ve won here okay.

Watch above via CNBC’s Squawk Box.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

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