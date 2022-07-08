Eric Adams Blames Progressive Prosecutors for Soft-On-Crime Policies, Says ‘Far Left’ & ‘Far Right’ Holding Country Hostage

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) blamed progressive prosecutors for soft-on-crime policies in major cities, but also said both the “far left” and “far right” are currently holding the country “hostage” on criminal justice and gun control issues.

During an interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt on Thursday night, Adams said the majority of Americans do not stand with the “far right” saying “give everyone a gun” or the far left saying “not everyone who uses a gun should be held accountable.”

“There is a narrative from the right that liberal, that progressive prosecutors are allowing crime to flourish. Do you agree?” Holt asked Adams in the interview, which was partly re-aired on MSNBC on Friday.

“Yes,” the mayor flatly stated. One of Adams’ own aides recently dealt with crime in the Big Apple firsthand after they were robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn while scouting a location Adams was to visit.

Adams continued his answer by blasting the extreme wings on both major political sides.

“There are two battles that are happening in our country, in our city right now,” he said. “You have the far right that states, ‘give everyone a gun. No matter what.’ You have that far left that states, ‘everyone that uses a gun should not be held accountable.’ These two groups are not the majority of Americans, and they have actually held our country and our city hostage.”

Overall crime in New York City jumped 31 percent year-to-year, NYPD statistics for June revealed this week, though shootings incidents have dropped, NY1 reported.

Adams, a former NYPD officer, campaigned on the promise that he would bring crime down in the city. In his interview with Holt, he insisted New York City is not “dangerous,” but took issue with the quick releases that seem to come for a variety of crimes, partly blaming judges not using their fully authority on cases.

“Here’s the real problem,” he said. “We arrest John on Monday for grand larceny. He’s out on Tuesday, and he’s on it again on Wednesday.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com