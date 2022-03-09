Newsmax host Eric Bolling ripped Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday over her efforts at diplomacy as Russia’s war on Ukraine rages on.

Harris is heading to Warsaw where she will meet the Polish President Andrzej Duda, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Ukrainian refugees. It is her second trip to Europe this year. Last month Harris was in Munich attending a security conference as Russia amassed its military on its border with Ukraine. Russia invaded the country shortly afterward.

After slamming Harris’ job performance and her handling of the crisis at the U.S. southern border last year, Bolling said sending Harris to Poland makes the country look “weak.”

“Kamala Harris is going to stop World War III,” he stated. “Joe Biden has sent her in. She’s the one. Think about that for a second, folks. Biden made her border czar to try and stop the border crisis, and it only got worse and worse.”

The Newsmax host said Russia is looking for weaknesses in the U.S. and NATO.

“And sending in Kamala Harris only exposes just how weak and poor our decision-making processes are,” he stated. “A reminder that the last time Kamala went to Europe, she gave a speech about how Ukraine should join NATO: and Russia – four days later – invaded Ukraine. Joining NATO is a direct threat to them, folks. She may have sparked some of that. Boy, is she good at being bad at this. ‘Send in the clowns’ takes a whole new meaning.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

