Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) slammed a Tuesday night interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which host Tucker Carlson praised UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell for saying he would not go fight overseas.

Carlson started the interview off by playing a recent clip of Mitchell saying he would not fight in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that if Arkansas is invaded, “I will dig my boots in the ground, and I will die for everything I love. And I will not retreat.”

Carlson asked Mitchell how he feels when people say it is “unpatriotic” to refuse to fight your country abroad and how he gets to say these things when others can’t.

Mitchell told Carlson that he is lucky he does not have to worry about losing his job like others who might speak out. “I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t even believe in,” Mitchell told Carlson. “I believe our leaders, a lot of these elites are guilty of treason. What they’ve done is just treasonous.”

Kinzinger, unimpressed with the exchange, took to Twitter and wrote:

Oh my Lord. This is America. By the way “I’ll fight when the war comes to Arkansas…” WHAT?? The WW2 generation would love to slap him I’m sure. Way to go @TuckerCarlson . This is a new way to support Putin without being so obvious

The outgoing Republican Congressman and lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, addressed Mitchell directly, “Side note to this kid, please just stay here and entertain. Nobody is asking you to fight for your country. There are far braver men and women that will do that, even in Arkansas.”

