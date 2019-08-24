Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, shot down Donald Trump on Saturday by rejecting the U.S. president’s call to restore Russia’s membership with the G7.

Tusk held a news conference in Biarritz, France on Saturday ahead of the G7 Summit, during which, he spoke of how Trump recently said that it would be “much more appropriate to have Russia” return to the former G8. As he noted that Trump has pushed for this re-admittance before, Tusk said the European Union’s view is that Moscow hasn’t done anything to merit a new invitation.

“Under no condition can we agree with this logic,” Tusk said.

Tusk continued to note that Russia was kicked out of the G7 after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, so the reason for their exclusion is “still valid.” Tusk also pointed to further acts of Russian provocation as “new reasons” to ban them from the summit.

“When Russia was invited to G7 for the first time, it was believed that it would pursue the path of liberal democracy, rule of law, and human rights,” Tusk said. “Is there anyone among us, who can say with full conviction, not out of business calculation, that Russia is on that path?”

Tusk concluded by saying he would ask the G7 assembly to think about inviting Ukraine’s leadership to the next summit instead of Russia.

Watch above.

