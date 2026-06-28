US and Iran Agree to Stop Attacking Each Other — Yet Again

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to stop attacking each other once again, according to new reporting from Axios’s Barak Ravid.

“We decided to stop all the kinetic activity,” a senior U.S. official told Axios on Sunday, following a weekend of airstrikes on both sides.

A U.S. official confirmed to CNN that both sides still plan to meet Tuesday in Qatar to try to resolve the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

CNN’s Julia Pembroke reported, “A senior administration official tells me that those talks will continue on as planned. They went on to say this: ‘Nothing has been canceled. Technical talks regarding the implementation of the MOU, the Memorandum of Understanding, are on track for the coming days as planned, and deconfliction channels are up and running after the Lake Lucerne summit.'”

Pembroke continued:

Now, Secretary of State Marc Rubio had previously said that some of these talks would take place at an expert level on June 30th, just a couple of days away now, and a reminder that last weekend, that’s when Vice President J.D. Vance led these high stakes, high level talks in Switzerland, really kicking off the technical talks and the Memorandum of Understanding, which has been signed by both the United States and Iran, was really just a starting off point because it started this 60 day time period. To get into the details on some of the big issues, like Iran’s nuclear program and the fate of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. But all of this recent back and forth that’s taken place over the past couple of days, one big moment came Saturday evening when U.S. Central Command confirmed that it had carried out, at the direction of the president, it had carried out additional strikes on multiple targets in response to it said “Iran’s continued aggression.” Now, following that development, [Donald] Trump took to social media and he said that Iran may never learn. And if they didn’t, that if that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran “will no longer exist.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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