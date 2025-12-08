Russia Hails Trump’s New National Security Strategy as ‘Consistent With Our Vision’

Russia publicly welcomed President Donald Trump’s new 33-page National Security Strategy blueprint on Sunday and noted that the “vision” of the plan “corresponds” with its own in a document that also warns Europe is a continent on the verge of “civilizational erasure.”

“The adjustments that we see are largely consistent with our vision,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin, of the state-run TASS news agency, adding: “We consider this a positive step.”

He praised the current administration as “fundamentally different from the previous ones” and continued: “President Trump is currently strong in terms of domestic political positions. And this gives him the opportunity to adjust the concept to suit his vision.”

Peskov said the Kremlin was also encouraged by Trump’s policy aim that calls for “ending the perception, and preventing the reality, of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance.”

While adopting a view that seeks to “stabilize relations with Russia,” the strategy contains a scathing warning to Europe about economic contribution, issues it further argues are being “eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure.”

“Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less,” the document reads. The strategy questions whether “certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies.”

It praises “patriotic European parties” and declares that “America encourages its political allies in Europe to promote this revival of spirit.”

On Ukraine, the document accuses European governments of obstructing peace efforts, insisting: “A large European majority wants peace, yet that desire is not translated into policy, in large measure because of those governments’ subversion of democratic processes.”

Reacting to the news, some European officials stressed the durability of transatlantic ties even as they bristled at elements of the strategy.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul insisted: “The US will remain our most important ally in the [NATO] alliance. This alliance, however, is focused on addressing security policy issues,” adding that “questions of freedom of expression or the organisation of our free societies do not belong [in the strategy], in any case at least when it comes to Germany.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk took to X to appeal to Trump in a post addressing “American friends.” He reminded Washington that “Europe is your closest ally, not your problem” and pointed to their “common enemies,” cautioning: “This is the only reasonable strategy of our common security. Unless something has changed.”

The document casts the Indo-Pacific as one of the “key economic and geopolitical battlegrounds,” pledging a build-up of U.S. and allied military strength to head off any clash with China over Taiwan.