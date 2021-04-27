‘Evil’ and ‘Psychotic’: Chris Hayes Hammers Tucker Carlson for Telling Audience to Call Cops on Kids Wearing Masks Outdoors

On Monday, Tucker Carlson issued a bizarre directive to his Fox News audience during a segment on mask-wearing, telling them to call the authorities when they see children wearing masks outside because they are witnessing “child abuse.”

“Call the police immediately,” Carlson told his viewers in the event they see a child wearing a mask outside. “Contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives.”

Chris Hayes addressed Carlson’s ridiculous call to action on Tuesday’s edition of All In, saying of the Fox News host, “it’s either trolling, or it’s someone in the midst of a genuine breakdown, or it’s evil”:

Masks got turned into this insane culture war cudgel. We saw anti-mask protests, people claiming masks were a sign of tyranny. And conspiracy theories went wild. “Children wearing masks were being kidnapped and couldn’t tell you. Masks will make you sick. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s in league with the Rothschilds. Bill Gates is trying to implant microchips in your body.” And on and on and on. It continues to this day. I gotta say, truly unhinged stuff, worrying stuff coming from the biggest platform for dangerous misinformation out there. Last night the highest rated personality on Rupert Murdoch’s cable network told his viewers to call the police if they see a child in a mask outdoors. […] You know, it’s either trolling, or it’s someone in the midst of a genuine breakdown, or it’s evil. Or some combination of all three. We all recognize that’s psychotic, right? That’s how psychotic it’s gotten. “We are the people who believe in liberty. You on the left believe in tyranny, but we’re gonna call cops if you put a mask on your kid and have them take away your kids. Cool.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

