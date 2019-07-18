Former Republican congressman-turned-radio host Joe Walsh (R-IL) went off on Donald Trump and the racist invectives the president used to attack his enemies throughout the week.

Shortly after Trump claimed he was “not happy” with his Wednesday night rallygoers who chanted “send her back” as he blasted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, Walsh offered his reaction to CNN’s Briana Keilar. He started by saying Republicans should’ve condemned Trump en masse for his recent attacks on Omar and her progressive colleagues, but they haven’t because “they don’t gave a damn what he does” and don’t care about how much he lies.

“He lied about what he did in North Carolina last night,” Walsh said. “As a former Republican member of Congress, it made me profoundly sad that the standard-bearer of the Republican Party, my party, is making ‘Send her back’ his campaign rallying cry. It’s ugly, it’s racist, it’s Anti-American, and it ought to be denounced. It should have been denounced by the president last night but he’s not capable of it.”

After Keilar asked if the Congressional GOP is refusing to speak out more for fear of Trump’s wrath, Walsh insisted that they privately agree with what he’s been saying and “they can’t stand what the president has unleashed, this big bowl of ugly.”

“Bullcrap on being privately uncomfortable! I’m sick of the private stuff,” Walsh said. “These Republicans have got to get the courage to stand up publicly and denounce this. If my former colleagues don’t strongly, publicly denounce this un-American crap, Republicans are going to get wiped out in 2020.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com