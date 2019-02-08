Ex- National Enquirer Editor: ‘David Pecker May End Up Doing Time’

On Friday, Jerry George — who spent decades working at the National Enquirer including serving as senior editor and Los Angeles bureau chief — warned that his former boss, David Pecker may well land in jail.

The comment came during a CNN panel discussion on the federal probe into the National Enquirer over threats made to Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and what may ultimately happen to Pecker and the tabloid once the investigation is underway.

“I think there’s a very strong chance that David Pecker may end up doing time,” George said.

“Wow!” host Erin Burnett replied before turning to fellow panelist Harry Sandick, a former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Sandick said it was not only possible but the tabloid itself may be at risk.

“I think there is a real risk to the institution, the newspaper if it faces indictment,” he explained. “They may have debt could have covenants, agreements with investors… An indictment of an institution, a corporation is usually a death sentence.”

“Pretty incredible,” Burnett said before adding: “Never mind that you have Jeff Bezos’ own investigators looking and dangling all those things out there. ”

Watch above, via CNN.

