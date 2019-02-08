Terry Crews Claims AMI Tried to ‘Silence’ Him ‘By Fabricating Stories of Me With Prostitutes’

Terry Crews joined Jeff Bezos and others in accusing American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, of extortion by threatening to publish scandalous stories in an attempt to silence.

After Bezos accused AMI of blackmail — the Amazon founder published emails showing executives threatened to publish nude photos of him and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — Crews tweeted that the same company “tried to silence” him with a similar attempt.

“This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against [WME] and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes— and even went so far as creating fake receipts,” the actor wrote. “I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked.”

This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against @wme and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes— and even went so far as creating fake receipts. I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked. https://t.co/S6lMZ5K6Tb — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 8, 2019

Crews filed a lawsuit against Hollywood agent Adam Venit in 2017 for allegedly groping him at a party the year prior. After Dylan Howard, AMI’s Chief Content Officer, was accused of sexual misconduct himself, Crews tweeted about a blackmail threat from the company.

Howard “threatened me with the false prostitute story 1 day after my [GMA] interview,” Crews claimed.

The same guy who runs @radar_online and @NatEnquirer who threatened me with the false prostitute story 1 day after my @GMA interview now accused of SEXUAL MISCONDUCT. ABUSERS PROTECT ABUSERS. https://t.co/7RMw26sz9w — terry crews (@terrycrews) December 5, 2017

The batch of emails published by Bezos on Thursday includes one from Howard, in which he lists the nude photos of Bezos and Sanches in graphic detail, before urging the Amazon founder to refrain from publishing “unsubstantiated rumors of The National Enquirer’s initial report” on Bezos.

Ronan Farrow tweeted Friday night that he received similar blackmail threats from AMI while reporting on the company, its CEO David Pecker, the National Enquirer, and its work for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

[Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com