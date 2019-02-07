WaPo Reporter: Bezos’ Investigators Believe ‘Government Entity’ May Have Been Behind Obtaining His Sexts

A Washington Post reporter dropped a bombshell Thursday night: that investigators working for Jeff Bezos believe a “government entity” may have obtained his text messages and passed them to the National Enquirer.

Bezos hired a team of investigators to look into how late last year, the Enquirer obtained the raunchy text messages he exchanged with Lauren Sanchez while still married to his longtime wife. The billionaire founder of Amazon claimed in an explosive post published Thursday that the Enquirer, which is published by Trump-pal David Pecker, recently tried to extort him by threatening to release explicit photos he sent Sanchez if he continued the investigation.

On MSNBC Thursday night, Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia said he had “spoken extensively” with the leader of Bezos’ investigation, security consultant Gavin de Becker.

“They have begun to believe, the Bezos camp, that this publication by the National Enquirer might have been politically motivated,” Roig-Franzia said.

“Gavin de Becker told us that he does not believe that Jeff Bezos’s phone was hacked,” the reporter continued. “He thinks it’s possible that a government entity might have gotten hold of his text messages.”

David Pecker, the CEO of National Enquirer parent company AMI, is a longtime ally of President Donald Trump. The company has been cooperating with investigators in the Southern District of New York ever since it admitted to making a $150,000 “catch-and-kill” payment to rid of a story about an alleged affair Trump had with former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump and Bezos, meanwhile, are longtime foes.

