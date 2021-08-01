Fauci Says ‘Things Are Going to Get Worse’ as Delta Variant Causes Rise in Covid Cases, Urges More Vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday he’s concerned “things are going to get worse” as covid-19 cases rise.

The average of new daily covid cases has shot up in the past few weeks, due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. Close to half the U.S. is fully vaccinated, but there’s an urgent need across the country to get more people vaccinated to further limit the spread of the virus.

ABC News’ Jon Karl started Sunday by asking Fauci if the U.S. is headed to more lockdowns or if “this is potentially just a temporary setback.”

“I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” Fauci responded. “I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country, not enough to crush the outbreak, but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter.”

He went on to say “things are going to get worse,” pointing to the rise in covid cases fueled by the Delta variant.

“We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated. We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci continued.

There have been breakthrough infections, but Fauci emphasized that the vaccines are protecting those people in the overwhelming majority of cases from severe illness and death.

“When you have unvaccinated people getting infected, you’re propagating the dynamics of the outbreak, which ultimately impacts everybody from the standpoint of having to wear masks, from the standpoint of the safety of the kids in school, from the standpoint of being able to open up everything the way we were when we were normal.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

