FBI Director Christopher Wray finally broke his silence more than a week after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, saying that his agency had identified over 200 suspects connected to the riots and already arrested more than 100.

According to a report by the Washington Post, extremists who were on the federal Terrorist Watch List were spotted in Washington, D.C. at the pro-Trump events last week, some of whom are suspected white supremacists.

CNN aired video of Wray addressing a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence at the Department of Homeland Security. Wray said that they were continuing to monitor online chatter, specifically looking for calls for armed protests in D.C. and state capitals around the country.

“We and our partners have already arrested more than 100 individuals for their criminal activities in last week’s siege of the capitol and continue to pursue countless other related investigations,” Wray said.

CNN also reported that a “federal law enforcement official” had confirmed they had uncovered evidence that “suggests a level of planning” for the Capitol riots, “which leads investigators to believe it was not a spur-of-the-moment push,” including tracking participants at the Trump rally who left early, perhaps to retrieve tools and weapons to be used in the assault on the Capitol.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]