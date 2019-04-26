Fmr DOJ Spox Goes Off on ‘Weak’ Rod Rosenstein: ‘He’s Always Been Weak’

Matthew Miller, a former chief spokesman at the DOJ under Obama and current MSNBC analyst, went off on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein this afternoon and said he’s been “weak.”

Nicolle Wallace was talking about new reporting in The Washington Post detailing the ways Rosenstein tried to “mollify” an angry President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.

Most notably, Rosenstein reportedly calmed Trump down and assured him he was on his side after that report about Rosenstein allegedly talking about wearing a wire.

Miller told Wallace it’s a “deeply disturbing report” that shows “unethical conduct”:

“He shouldn’t be talking to the president about an investigation into the president under any circumstances and he shouldn’t be giving him assurances about how that investigation will end and he especially shouldn’t be doing it at a time when he’s begging and pleading for his own job… The way to understand Rod is he’s weak, and he’s always been weak. He was weak at the beginning of this investigation when he signed off on the Comey firing and gave the president the excuse, despite––we now know, having read the Mueller report––that he knew why the president was firing Comey, that it was over the Russia investigation.”

He listed other examples of Rosenstein being weak before concluding that all this “raises real questions about the way the deputy attorney general has performed his job.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

