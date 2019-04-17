comScore

Democrats Blast AG Barr For ‘Disgraceful’ Decision to Hold Presser on Mueller Report: He’s ‘Trying to Protect’ Trump

By Mediaite StaffApr 17th, 2019, 5:34 pm

The Justice Department confirmed that Attorney General William Barr will be holding a press conference — and taking questions — on Thursday regarding the release of a redacted version of the Mueller report.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., according to the DOJ, which raises questions as to when the Mueller report itself will be released, and whether Barr will seek to spin its findings as favorable to President Donald Trump.

The president’s critics certainly think the press conference is politically motivated. Joe Lockhart, a CNN contributor who served as President Bill Clinton‘s press secretary while he was tormented by his own independent counsel, called the presser a “defensive move.”

“Simply put, Barr is Trump’s press guy tomorrow trying to protect him,” Lockhart wrote on Twitter. “It’s really outrageous.”

“Barr’s news conference tomorrow will be the kickoff of @realDonaldTrump press strategy of making the story about the investigators not the results of the investigation,” he added. “Beyond inappropriate. It’s disgraceful.”

Lockhart’s comments were a response to MSNBC justice analyst Matthew Miller, who wrote that Barr “needs to get out of the way.”

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have also begun to weigh in. Democratic Rep. David Cicilline accused the attorney general of trying to frame the findings of the special counsel with his press conference.

Rep. Val Demings called the move from Barr “pretty convenient.”

