Tom Bossert, former Homeland Security advisor to Donald Trump, bashed the president and his allies on Sunday for boosting “debunked” conspiracy theories throughout the firestorm over the Ukraine scandal.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Bossert said he was “deeply disturbed” by the revelations of Trump’s conduct with Ukraine, even as he argued it was “far from proven” that Trump abused his power by getting a foreign government to investigate a political foe.

“It is a bad day and bad week for this president, for this country if he is asking for political dirt on an opponent,” Bossert said.

The conversation moved on with Stephanopoulos going though the “debunked conspiracy theory” Trump and his allies have used to claim Ukraine hacked the DNC server in 2016 and have Hillary Clinton’s missing emails. When asked if he ever explained to Trump that those claims were false, Bossert answered “I did. It’s not only a conspiracy theory, it’s completely debunked.”

“At this point I am deeply frustrated with what [Rudy Giuliani] and the legal team are doing, repeating that debunked theory to the president,” Bossert said. “It has no validity. the United States government reached its conclusion on attributing to Russia the DNC hack before it even communicated it to the FBI and long before the FBI knocked on the door of the DNC.”

Bossier continued to say later on that the claim has “got to go,” and that Trump “has not got his pound of flesh yet” from his 2016 grievances.

Watch above, via ABC.

