Fmr Pence Adviser Says GOP ‘Actively Destroying’ Democracy Over the Big Lie: ‘All of These People Are Unfit to Be in Office’

Olivia Troye, who served in the Trump White House as a top advisor to former Vice President Mike Pence, has been very outspoken excoriating the Republican party for going along with the big lie about the 2020 election.

Troye told MSNBC’s Joy Reid Monday night that the idea of Trumpism having “a hold of the country” is “a horrifying and scary prospect.”

“It is fully undermining of our democracy,” she said, invoking the efforts to oust Liz Cheney from GOP leadership. “What they are doing — they’re not just infighting within the Republican party, they’re actively destroying the fundamentals of our democracy, and that is why it matters.”

House Republicans will vote on Wednesday to remove Cheney from her position as House GOP conference chair because she has continued to call out former President Donald Trump for pushing that big lie.

At one point Reid went in on Kevin McCarthy and said if he became Speaker of the House, he “would be the servant” of the former president.

Troye agreed and noted how McCarthy called out Trump’s complicity in the Capitol riot before going back to “falling in line.”

“And that is why McCarthy should not be speaker. He should not be running anything. He should be out of office. All of the people are unfit to be in office. They have no integrity. They are not actually trying to govern.”

Troye added that she hopes enough moderate Republicans will stand up to this and maybe even “walk away.”

“And, look, if it leads to a blue wave across the country, then rightly so, the GOP deserves it, because they have destroyed themselves.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

