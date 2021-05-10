Republican Senator Joni Ernst Calls Vote to Oust Cheney ‘Cancel Culture’

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) used cancel culture against her colleagues, saying “cancel culture is cancel culture,” in reference to Wednesday’s vote to recall Liz Cheney (R-WY) as conference chair.

Ernst gave the statement to reporters on Monday.

Joni Ernst on House GOO purge of Cheney: “Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it.” Grassley, however, said he’s “not at all” concerned about the feud. “This is all inside-the-Beltway,” he said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 10, 2021

Ernst is a strong supporter of former President Trump and distanced herself from Cheney’s criticism while maintaining she has a right to say it, “Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it… I support President Trump and his policies, so I have a slightly different view on that — but I still think we shouldn’t be trying to cancel voices.”

Van Jones told Erin Burnett he agreed with Ernst. “If that’s not cancel culture, I don’t know what is.”

He continued, “She literally has a different point of view and is being cancelled by her own party.”

Burnett also aired Lindsey Graham’s response to whether there is room in the Republican party to be against Trump. Graham said, “Sure. You’re just not gonna be a leader of the party if you’re anti-Trump.”

Cheney has been defended by a number of moderate Republicans like Adam Kinzinger.

You can watch above, via CNN.

