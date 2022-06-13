Ex-Trump Official Bizarrely Claims Biden is Carrying Out a Decades-Long Soviet-Chinese Plot to ‘Intentionally’ Destroy America

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley offered a series of wild allegations as she trashed Joe Biden’s presidency — claiming Biden’s administration is the culmination of nearly a century old plot by the KGB.

Crowley, who used to be a Fox News contributor before working for the Trump administration, joined Steve Hilton on The Next Revolution to slam Biden on his national security and economic policies. She claimed that the Biden administration’s policies were an “intentional,” “long-term project by the Left” to facilitate “a controlled demolition of the U.S. economy [and] a controlled demolition of the United States. Period!”

“You have to know what your enemy is and what they intend to do and what they are doing if you are going to counter it,” Crowley said. “And I do use the word ‘enemy’ here, deliberately, because it’s tough for most Americans to understand that their president and a whole major political party is intentionally destroying and crippling the United States. But that’s exactly what is happening here.”

“There’s no other conclusion,” Hilton responded with no challenge for Crowley’s premise of Leftists as an “enemy” of the country. “It’s hard to explain it any other way. I mean that sounds like an extreme reaction in some ways but what else is there to explain it all?”

Hilton went on to ask: “Where is this coming from, this desire to hurt the country?”

That’s when Crowley launched into her claims about a Soviet-Chinese plot dating back to the 1930s to rot America from the inside out.

This has been a long-term project by the Left. It actually began in the 1930s and it came out of the KGB. It was originally a KGB operation to destroy the country, and then after World War II, the Soviets actually changed their tactics. And what they decided to do, and its been effective for many decades, is infiltrate and grab control of the major pillars of U.S. life. So they grabbed control of entertainment, culture, movies, television, music. They grabbed control of academia at the university level, and now its all the way shot down through kindergarten and even younger. And they grab control of the news media. So with those pillars, they’ve been able to inflict tremendous damage over many decades, and now Steve, we are at a tipping point where the useful idiots on the Left…The Soviet Union collapsed. The CCP then stepped in to take over this grand project to destroy the country from within. That is exactly what is happening. And now, when you’ve got useful idiots in the highest levels of power, including in the White House, including in Congress, you are seeing an acceleration of the tipping point. To the point where we’re almost at the point of no return.

None of this drew any scrutiny from Hilton, who thanked Crowley before plugging her podcast.

Before working for the Treasury, Crowley was considered for a job on the Trump White House’s National Security Council, but her bid was dropped amid a plagiarism scandal.

Watch above, via Fox News.

