Former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman, accused GOP governors of facilitating “Darwinism” with their conduct throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitman gave an interview to Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC, in which the focus was on Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and others who mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci before adopting a pro-vaccine stance. Hasan also rolled footage of former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders promising that lockdowns or mask and vaccine mandates would be out of the question if she wins her race to become governor of Arkansas.

“Do these Republican governors and wannabe governors have blood on their hands?” Hasan asked.

“Well they do,” Whitman answered. “In one way, you could say this is Darwinism.”

Whitman — who also served in the George W. Bush administration as head of the EPA — made her point by noting that the great majority of Americans who’ve recently died from the coronavirus were unvaccinated. She also said many of them lived in red states “where the governors and leaders have been poo-pooing the vaccine, have been calling out Dr. Fauci — saying he should be taken out — and that these vaccines are bad for you.”

Whitman concluded with a metaphor that those refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are like people on the Titanic refusing to put on a life vest while the ship is sinking.

Watch above, via Peacock.

