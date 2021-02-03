Former Republican Congresswoman Mia Love called out the GOP as a “party in crisis” for its very public schism over Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), whose very public condemnation and vote to impeach Donald Trump has incensed the die-hard MAGA faction inside the House caucus.

Speaking with Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room on Wednesday evening, Love, who is a CNN political contributor, pushed back on the idea that Cheney should be removed from her party leadership position for sanctioning the former president. Love was on air while, simultaneously, the House GOP conference was reportedly holding a raucous, closed-door meeting about whether or not to oust her as Conference Chair.

“You attended dozens of these conference meetings,” Blitzer pointed out. “One lawmaker described this meeting, as you heard, as ‘a mess.’ Does that surprise you at all given all the disarray that’s happening right now within the GOP?”

“I think that this is a party in crisis, unfortunately,” Love said. “You have ,right at the beginning of the Trump presidency, you had some Republicans that were holding their nose and saying ‘Okay, we’re going to support the president because we support his policies.’ And then you had some that were ‘I’m going to support the president because I like the brash behavior.’ And now you’re seeing a complete divide between all of them.”

“I’m a little disappointed that they’re going after Liz Cheney like this,” the former Utah congresswoman added. “She doesn’t have to ask anyone’s permission to vote her conscience. She still was elected by her district, by her people, and not by the leadership. And this is not up to [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy. This is up to the entire conference as to whether they’re going to keep her or not. I’m a little disappointed that they’re going after her because we’re supposed to be independent thinkers. And if you really want to try to unite the party, you have to be able to live within that and respect people’s decisions.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

