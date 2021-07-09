Grant Woods made clear what most people already knew, but it was no less interesting to see on cable news: “John McCain thought Donald Trump was an asshole.”

The former Chief of Staff to the deceased senator revealed interesting details on McCain’s stormy relationship with former president Trump in an interview with progressive outlet MeidasTouch. On Friday morning he appeared on CNN’s New Day to dish even more.



Brianna Keilar gracefully set up her guest, noting “you said [McCain] called it as he saw it, and he thought Trump was an idiot …But tell us about what he thought about him.”

“Yeah, yeah, I don’t know that it’s really — I know you guys love breaking news, I don’t know it’s breaking news — John McCain thought trump was an asshole” Woods replied. “But he did.”

He continued, “the interesting thing to me was, like many, I would be outraged daily by Trump’s antics and the things that he did as a candidate, and then as president.” But the man he worked for? “McCain was interesting. John kind of took it all in stride.”

Woods then recalled the notorious moment when Trump derided McCain’s military service because he was captured and held as a prisoner of war by the Viet Cong, sayinghttps://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/hes-not-war-hero-donald-trump-mocks-john-mccains-service-n394391 “he’s not a war hero.”

“I will tell you, it did not bother him in the least,” Woods revealed. “He was just, like, ‘okay, whatever.'”

Watch above via CNN.

