THERE'S. ALWAYS. A. TWEET.

Trump Swears He Never Called John McCain a ‘Loser’ (He Did — He Tweeted It Out Too)

By Reed RichardsonSep 3rd, 2020, 11:45 pm
Donald Trump

Photo credit: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images.

President Donald Trump responded to the brewing outrage over an article published on Thursday evening that claimed he repeatedly insulted WWI war dead and dismissed former Sen. John McCain as a “fucking loser.”

His comments came after The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, ran a blockbuster report — based on four anonymous sources — that Trump cancelled a 2018 trip to a WWI American cemetery in France for fear of his hair getting mussed in the rain, and demeaned the war dead interred there as “suckers” and “losers.” In addition, the story claimed Trump seethed over having to honor McCain upon his death and complained about lowering the White House flag to half-staff in memoriam.

Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews after returning from a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Trump vigorously denied the reports and claimed the sources “made it up” and without identifying who he though they were, suggested “probably it’s a couple of people that have been failures in my administration that I got rid of and I couldn’t get rid of them fast enough.”

Trump also mounted a defense against the radioactive story on Twitter, claiming, in something of a world-class understatement, that he “was never a big fan of John McCain.” but that it “was my honor” to offer the Vietnam War veteran, longtime U.S. Senator, and 2008 Republican presidential candidate a hero’s sendoff.

But then the president curiously said that he would swear — not to God — but “on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on” that he never called McCain a “loser.”

That claim is unequivocally false. And for proof you have to look no further than…Donald Trump’s own Twitter timeline.

