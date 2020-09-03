President Donald Trump responded to the brewing outrage over an article published on Thursday evening that claimed he repeatedly insulted WWI war dead and dismissed former Sen. John McCain as a “fucking loser.”

His comments came after The Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, ran a blockbuster report — based on four anonymous sources — that Trump cancelled a 2018 trip to a WWI American cemetery in France for fear of his hair getting mussed in the rain, and demeaned the war dead interred there as “suckers” and “losers.” In addition, the story claimed Trump seethed over having to honor McCain upon his death and complained about lowering the White House flag to half-staff in memoriam.

Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews after returning from a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Trump vigorously denied the reports and claimed the sources “made it up” and without identifying who he though they were, suggested “probably it’s a couple of people that have been failures in my administration that I got rid of and I couldn’t get rid of them fast enough.”

The President responds pic.twitter.com/xUzhcAL6OI — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 4, 2020

Trump also mounted a defense against the radioactive story on Twitter, claiming, in something of a world-class understatement, that he “was never a big fan of John McCain.” but that it “was my honor” to offer the Vietnam War veteran, longtime U.S. Senator, and 2008 Republican presidential candidate a hero’s sendoff.

I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA and our great Vets, but the lowering of our Nations American Flags, and the first class funeral he was given by our…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

..Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so. Also, I never called.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

But then the president curiously said that he would swear — not to God — but “on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on” that he never called McCain a “loser.”

….John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

That claim is unequivocally false. And for proof you have to look no further than…Donald Trump’s own Twitter timeline.

