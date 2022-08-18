Former Trump Lawyer Says Don’t Worry: Trump Can Run For President From Prison

Former Donald Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova and Newsmax host Greg Kelly emphasized in a Greg Kelly Reports segment Wednesday that, should the ex-president wind up in prison, he can still run for office.

The interview began with discussion about former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani‘s Georgia court appearance, which diGenova said is a “continuation of the show trials being conducted by the Democrats in Congress.”

As the discussion continued, Kelly asked whether the prosecutors at the Justice Department investigating Trump and his associates “know” that what they are doing is “corrupt,” or do they “think they’re serving the greater good.”

The answer from diGenova focused on Attorney General Merrick Garland, saying the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated, an abuse of power, and will “live in infamy.”

The discussion went on in that way for some time before Kelly asked for the bottom line from diGenova, who said, as Tucker Carlson did this week, that Trump will probably be indicted.

BUT that doesn’t mean he won’t run for office, the two made clear.

“Well, I just — sad to say, Merrick Garland is now crazy,” said diGenova. “He is going to indict Donald Trump. They are going to figure out some charge because they want to harm him, to ruin him, to basically cut him off at the knees so he can’t run for president.”

“This is one of the most abusive attorney generals in history. This process is arrogant, abusive, an affront to the Constitution. They are going to indict Donald Trump. Merrick Garland has lost his senses,” he continued.

“But I think you pointed out last week, if they do indict him, crazily enough, I mean, if they’re crazy enough to do it, that doesn’t render him ineligible to run or even be president,” prompted Kelly.

In his answer diGenova cited Socialist Eugene Debs, who ran for president from prison in 1920, as an example.

“He — Listen, Eugene Debs ran for president from a federal prison,” he said. “There’s no reason that that’s going to happen to Donald Trump. He’s not going to be in a federal prison.”

“But,” diGenova continued, “if he’s indicted, he will run for president.”

“Wow,” said Greg Kelly. It was the most obvious reaction for any viewer as well.

Watch the clip above from Newsmax TV.

