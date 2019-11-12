Fox News’ Juan Williams clashed with co-host Greg Gutfeld for dismissing the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry thus far.

Gutfeld said he expects Democrats to “draw out the emotion” and basically ask witnesses “How mean was your daddy?” He added that people should view impeachment as “a junkie dancing in his underwear on a street corner.”

“CNN is trying to get the public to be so interested in this. ‘Please, this is so important!’ But it’s not happening. Everyone knows it’s going to be people whining about a phone call,” Gutfeld said.

Williams recalled the Nixon impeachment before saying, “What we’ve got here is an effort, and Greg I think reflects this, which is to say to the American people, ‘Forget about this. This is a bore. It’s not interesting.'”

“But this is much more important, in my opinion,” he continued. “What this requires is for people, right now the Republicans, to say, ‘Yes, there’s a mountain of evidence, but don’t look! Look at the rainbows, look at the rainbows in every direction!'” It’s tribal blindness. Because if this was Obama, if this was Hillary Clinton, they would say hang him from the highest tree, this is treason.”

He hit the GOP for trying to “shift the discussion” away from Trump and onto the Bidens.

“They’re part of this and you can’t do anything about it!” Gutfeld shot back.

Jesse Watters said, “You can still, as he says, have a mountain of evidence, but it doesn’t add up to a high crime and misdemeanor. It is just a mountain of something else.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

